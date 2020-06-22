UrduPoint.com
Minister Expresses Grief Over Death Of VC Sukkur IBA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:06 PM

Minister expresses grief over death of VC Sukkur IBA

Provincial Minister for Anti Narcotics, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo expressed condolence at the Vice Chancellor (VC) Sukkur IBA, Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui passing

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Anti Narcotics, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo expressed condolence at the Vice Chancellor (VC) Sukkur IBA, Professor Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui passing.

In his statement issued here on Monday, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

The Minister stated that Late Sidddiqui has not only expanded the educational activities across the Sindh to reach to extremely underprivileged but also maintained quality, merit and transparency.

