Minister expresses grief over demise of former ANP MPA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Health and Engineering, Muhammad Shakil Saturday expressed ddep grief and sorrow over the demise of former MPA of Awami National Party (ANP) Muhammad Shoab Khan.

In a condolence message the minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.