Minister Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Former ANP MPA

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Provincial Minister for Public Health and Engineering, Muhammad Shakil Saturday expressed ddep grief and sorrow over the demise of former MPA of Awami National Party (ANP) Muhammad Shoab Khan

Provincial Minister for Public Health and Engineering, Muhammad Shakil Saturday expressed ddep grief and sorrow over the demise of former MPA of Awami National Party (ANP) Muhammad Shoab Khan.

In a condolence message the minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

