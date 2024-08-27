Minister Expresses Grief Over Demise Of MPA Rana Afzaal
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 08:22 PM
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visited the Federal Minister Rana Tanveer's house and expressed his grief to Rana Tanveer on the death of his elder brother Rana Afzaal
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visited the Federal Minister Rana Tanveer's house and expressed his grief to Rana Tanveer on the death of his elder brother Rana Afzaal.
The minister said that may Allah Almighty raise the ranks of Rana Afzaal and give patience to Rana Tanveer. The party has lost a sincere and loyal ally in the form of Late Rana Afzaal.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi4 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall5 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..5 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station5 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais7 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games7 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission7 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city7 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents7 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'7 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert7 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam7 hours ago