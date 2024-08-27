Open Menu

Minister Expresses Grief Over Demise Of MPA Rana Afzaal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 08:22 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visited the Federal Minister Rana Tanveer's house and expressed his grief to Rana Tanveer on the death of his elder brother Rana Afzaal.

The minister said that may Allah Almighty raise the ranks of Rana Afzaal and give patience to Rana Tanveer. The party has lost a sincere and loyal ally in the form of Late Rana Afzaal.

