Minister expresses grief over demise of Zafarmand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Provisional Minister for Local Government, Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur on Sunday expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of Syed Zafarmand Ali, ex Deputy Director Information KP, who breathed his last the other day.

The Minister in a condolence message, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed deep sympathies with all the members of the bereaved family.