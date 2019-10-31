Minister Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Train Accident
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 08:11 PM
Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majid Khan expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in Tezgam Express incident
He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.
He said the injured were being provided the best treatment facilities in Rahim Khan and Bahawalpur hospitals and lists of the injured and deceased were also displayed in the hospitals.