Minister expresses grief over loss of lives in train accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majid Khan expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in Tezgam Express incident.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

He said the injured were being provided the best treatment facilities in Rahim Khan and Bahawalpur hospitals and lists of the injured and deceased were also displayed in the hospitals.