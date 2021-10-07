UrduPoint.com

Minister Expresses Grief Over Losses In Baluchistan Earthquake

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 03:54 PM

Minister expresses grief over losses in Baluchistan earthquake

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Iqbal Wazir has expressed grief over the loss of lives and property in Baluchistan earthquake

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Iqbal Wazir has expressed grief over the loss of lives and property in Baluchistan earthquake.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, he said that provincial government is ready to assist Baluchistan authorities in relief activities.

He said that we stood beside Baluchistan government in this hour of distress and said that they would be provided needed help and assistance.

He also prayed for eternal peace of departed soul and for early recovery of injured.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Recent Stories

NUST set to exhibit research excellence in Karachi

NUST set to exhibit research excellence in Karachi

10 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir explains as to why she is missing from ..

Hania Aamir explains as to why she is missing from Instagram

12 minutes ago
 Seminar on prevention of measles held in Ghotki

Seminar on prevention of measles held in Ghotki

56 seconds ago
 World food prices approach 10-year high in Sept

World food prices approach 10-year high in Sept

57 seconds ago
 Commissioner orders to hold audit of fines collect ..

Commissioner orders to hold audit of fines collection by price magistrates

59 seconds ago
 Jazeera Airways Say Warning About Bomb Onboard Its ..

Jazeera Airways Say Warning About Bomb Onboard Its Plane Was 'False Alarm'

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.