Minister expresses grief over losses in Baluchistan earthquake

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Iqbal Wazir has expressed grief over the loss of lives and property in Baluchistan earthquake.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, he said that provincial government is ready to assist Baluchistan authorities in relief activities.

He said that we stood beside Baluchistan government in this hour of distress and said that they would be provided needed help and assistance.

He also prayed for eternal peace of departed soul and for early recovery of injured.