Minister expresses grief over martyrdom of Wing Commander

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Wing Commander Noman Akram in Pakistan Air force plane crash.

He extended heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family.

In his message, the minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departedsoul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to bear the loss.