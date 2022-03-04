Minister expresses grief over Peshawar blast

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Saeedul Hassan Shah on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the blast in Peshawar.

In his condolence message, he prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.