HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Wednesday expressed condolences on the sad demise of senior PPP leader and Senator Rehman Malik and father of PPP MPA Heer Soho.

According to the spokesman, Jam Khan Shoro also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of senator Rehman Malik and prayed for the departed soul to remain in peace in Janat-ul- Firdaus.

The Minister also expressed grief over the sudden demise of PPP MPA Heer Soho's father.

He also expressed condolences with the families of the deceased and offered fateha.