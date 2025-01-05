Minister Expresses Grief Over Van Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2025 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed deep sorrow over the tragic
van accident in Bahawalnagar which resulted in several casualties and injuries.
According to a handout issued on Sunday, the minister directed health authorities to provide
the best possible medical care to the injured who were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals.
He emphasized ensuring that no effort is spared in treating the victims.
Rescue 1122 teams promptly shifted the injured to various hospitals for emergency treatment.
The minister praised the rescue teams for their swift response and assured the families
that the government stands with them in this difficult time.
The health department is closely monitoring the situation to ensure all necessary support
that is extended to the injured and their families.
Recent Stories
Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..
Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..
Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..
Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan
Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation
88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours
DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7
Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria
UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024
Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation
Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi appointed Director-General of Rubu’ Qarn
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister expresses grief over van accident3 minutes ago
-
Isar visits VC Kohat , offers condolences over uncle’s death13 minutes ago
-
Photography workshop,competition held23 minutes ago
-
Deadly collision near Bahawalnagar, 5 killed, over 20 injured23 minutes ago
-
CTO Islamabad stresses traffic discipline and road safety1 hour ago
-
Birth anniversary of ZAB celebrated1 hour ago
-
725kg substandard polythene bags seized1 hour ago
-
PPP celebrates ZAB anniversary1 hour ago
-
Encroachments removed from Narwala Road2 hours ago
-
Public grievances addressed: DIG Islamabad holds khuli katchery2 hours ago
-
Hasan Nourian calls for unity among Muslim Ummah2 hours ago
-
Section 144 imposed in Kurram to ensure public safety2 hours ago