Open Menu

Minister Expresses Grief Over Van Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Minister expresses grief over van accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique expressed deep sorrow over the tragic

van accident in Bahawalnagar which resulted in several casualties and injuries.

According to a handout issued on Sunday, the minister directed health authorities to provide

the best possible medical care to the injured who were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals.

He emphasized ensuring that no effort is spared in treating the victims.

Rescue 1122 teams promptly shifted the injured to various hospitals for emergency treatment.

The minister praised the rescue teams for their swift response and assured the families

that the government stands with them in this difficult time.

The health department is closely monitoring the situation to ensure all necessary support

that is extended to the injured and their families.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Punjab Bahawalnagar Rescue 1122 Sunday All Government Best

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates fourth edition of ‘Al Marmoom: Film in The De ..

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housin ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves AED5.4 billion housing projects offering beneficiar ..

18 minutes ago
 Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings togethe ..

Photo Walk at Hatta Winter Festival brings together photography community to cap ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Globa ..

Dubai ranks among world’s top 10 cities in Global Power City Index for second ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakista ..

UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level ..

Foreign Minister of Qatar meets Syrian high-level delegation

3 hours ago
88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours

88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours

3 hours ago
 DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7

DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7

3 hours ago
 Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments i ..

Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria

3 hours ago
 UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, re ..

UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024

3 hours ago
 Austrian People's Party selects new leader, consid ..

Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation

3 hours ago
 Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi appointed Director ..

Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi appointed Director-General of Rubu’ Qarn

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan