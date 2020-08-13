Minister expresses satisfaction over emergency steps taken to prevent dengue outbreak in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the emergency measures being taken by the provisional government against dengue outbreak.

Talking to a private news channel, Health minister said that concrete steps were being taken to prevent dengue fever outbreak in the province this year.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid said the government was more vigilant and all the possible measures were being taken to check dengue larvae and mosquito breeding spots, and for this Punjab government would provide all possible human resources, chemicals and vehicles to the prevention and control program for dengue for a successful campaign.

She said that all tehsil municipal administrations, development authorities and water and sanitation companies have been clearly advised that stagnant water ponds be immediately filled with soil and anti-dengue sprays should be carried out on such places.

Minister said that the government is paying special attention to the surveillance of outdoor and indoor of the hospitals.

She said the plan devised for control of dengue should be implemented effectively, adding, special heed should be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance.

Meanwhile, Health minister advised the citizens to remain vigilant to condense the spread of dengue virus, minimising its effects in wake of prevailing high risk season for mosquito-borne diseases.

According to Yasmin Rashid, dengue fever is a severe, flu-like illness that affects infants, young children and adults and in case of dengue like symptoms patient should immediately consult to medical practitioner.

She said the current weather was very conducive for dengue larva growth, however, measures with responsibility for chemical treatment of larva was already adopted.

Punjab minister stressed that media awareness for common masses and ethics were more effective than medicine to prevent dengue fever and Coronavirus diseases.

She instructed to keep surrounding environment clean that would curb spread of dengue larvae.

Replying to a question, she also urged citizens to wear face masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus as majority of the people were flouting SOPs, thinking the virus is over. "If we continue to ignore SOPs, then we are putting the lives of the vulnerable in danger".

"Please wear masks, this is very important. The world has realized that masks can prevent the spread by up to 70 per cent", she added.

Secondly, when you venture into public places, follow the guidelines that have been issued by the government, she added.