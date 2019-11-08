UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:42 PM

Minister expresses solidarity with Kashmiri people

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Ullah Longove on Friday expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people, said the dispute of occupied Kashmir should be resolved peacefully through negotiations of Kashmiris

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Ullah Longove on Friday expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people, said the dispute of occupied Kashmir should be resolved peacefully through negotiations of Kashmiris.

He said Pakistan will continue political diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri brothers at each international level till achievement of their self-determination, said a press release issued here.

"India is violating all international laws in occupied Kashmir and it has rejected Shimla agreement after violation of human rights in the occupied Kashmir', he said, added we sent clear massage to world today that India was trying to change Kashmir status which would not be accepted by Pakistan and Kashmiri people at any cost.

Zia Ullah Longove further said people of Balochistan stand with Kashmiri people on difficult time and added any attempt of suppressing of Kashmiris's right to self-determination would be thwarted.

"India has to give self-determination right of Kashmiri people to decide their own future", he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Balochistan World Moral All Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed chairs meeting of EAD&#039;s Boar ..

43 minutes ago

SIBF sets Guinness World Record

58 minutes ago

PML-N leaders get temporary relief from courts on ..

24 seconds ago

NDU delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority ..

26 seconds ago

USC to get Rs 6 billion to provide essential items ..

27 seconds ago

National Assembly Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.