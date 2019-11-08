Minister expresses solidarity with Kashmiri people

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Ullah Longove on Friday expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people, said the dispute of occupied Kashmir should be resolved peacefully through negotiations of Kashmiris

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) : Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Ullah Longove on Friday expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people, said the dispute of occupied Kashmir should be resolved peacefully through negotiations of Kashmiris.

He said Pakistan will continue political diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri brothers at each international level till achievement of their self-determination, said a press release issued here.

"India is violating all international laws in occupied Kashmir and it has rejected Shimla agreement after violation of human rights in the occupied Kashmir', he said, added we sent clear massage to world today that India was trying to change Kashmir status which would not be accepted by Pakistan and Kashmiri people at any cost.

Zia Ullah Longove further said people of Balochistan stand with Kashmiri people on difficult time and added any attempt of suppressing of Kashmiris's right to self-determination would be thwarted.

"India has to give self-determination right of Kashmiri people to decide their own future", he said.