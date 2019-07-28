Minister expresses solidarity with shuhadas' families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijjaz Alam Augustine has expressed solidarity with the families of martyred soldiers, who sacrificed their lives in two separate incidents in North Waziristan and Balochistan region on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the minister saluted the heroes of the beloved country and prayed for the families of the soldiers.