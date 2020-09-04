Minister expresses sorrow over incident in Miranshah

Provincial Minister Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the incident in Miranshah where three security personnel, including an officer, were martyred and four others injured in an improvised explosive device blast in Ghariom area of North Waziristan tribal district

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the incident in Miranshah where three security personnel, including an officer, were martyred and four others injured in an improvised explosive device blast in Ghariom area of North Waziristan tribal district.

In a message on Friday, the minister said that the troops were providing security tothe road construction teams in Ghariom area of North Waziristan when cameunder the IED attack.