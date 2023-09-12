Open Menu

Minister Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Human Lives In Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Sindh's Caretaker Minister for Law and Religious Affairs and Human Rights, Barrister Mohammad Omer Soomro, on Tuesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Khanqah Dogran In terchange

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Sindh's Caretaker Minister for Law and Religious Affairs and Human Rights, Barrister Mohammad Omer Soomro, on Tuesday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Khanqah Dogran In terchange.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the heirs of deceased persons.

