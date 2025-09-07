Minister expresses sorrow over sudden demise of kabaddi player

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of renowned Kabaddi player Makhajatt Jahanian Mandi Wala, who tragically died after suffering a heart attack during a Kabaddi match in Vehari.

The minister described the incident as heartbreaking for the entire sports community, noting that the untimely demise of a player on the field is a great shock and will always be remembered in the history of sports.

Paying tribute to Makhajatt’s contributions, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar said the celebrated player brought pride to Pakistan through his outstanding performances in the Kabaddi arena, and such players can never be forgotten.

Extending his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, he prayed for the elevation of the departed soul’s ranks and for patience and strength to be granted to the grieving family. He further said the entire Kabaddi fraternity stands united with the family in this moment of grief, and the services and legacy of Makhajatt will always be remembered.