Minister Expresses Sorrow Over Sudden Demise Of Kabaddi Player
Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden death of renowned Kabaddi player Makhajatt Jahanian Mandi Wala, who tragically died after suffering a heart attack during a Kabaddi match in Vehari.
The minister described the incident as heartbreaking for the entire sports community, noting that the untimely demise of a player on the field is a great shock and will always be remembered in the history of sports.
Paying tribute to Makhajatt’s contributions, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar said the celebrated player brought pride to Pakistan through his outstanding performances in the Kabaddi arena, and such players can never be forgotten.
Extending his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, he prayed for the elevation of the departed soul’s ranks and for patience and strength to be granted to the grieving family. He further said the entire Kabaddi fraternity stands united with the family in this moment of grief, and the services and legacy of Makhajatt will always be remembered.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA ensures uninterrupted water supply to flood victims: MD3 minutes ago
-
ASP Sheherbano Naqvi selected for Asia Society’s Asia 21 Fellowship3 minutes ago
-
IGP, Italian police head discuss enhanced cooperation against terrorism, narcotics, and human traffi ..3 minutes ago
-
Lyallpur Museum marks Defence Day3 minutes ago
-
Minister expresses sorrow over sudden demise of kabaddi player3 minutes ago
-
Police cracks down on metallic string and kite flying, over 5,200 arrested3 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews drainage arrangements in Gujrat3 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue drive continues in Murree13 minutes ago
-
Heavy rainfall predicted in Sindh, NDMA sounds alarm13 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews flood situation13 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi hails PM's relief efforts, assures comprehensive rehabilitation measures for flood vi ..13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner pays tribute to martyrs on Air Force Day13 minutes ago