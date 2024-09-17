Minister Extends Eid Milad-un-Nabi Greetings To Muslim World
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman extended warm greetings to the entire Muslim world on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.
He remarked that the blessed celebrations of Milad bring a powerful message of unity for the Muslim Ummah. "Along with our shared festivities, our common interests bind us together. As followers of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), peace and brotherhood define our identity.
“To uphold these values, it is essential that we follow the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH), embracing his principles of social justice, equality, and economic development, while carrying out our responsibilities with utmost sincerity and dedication.”
Minister Mujtaba celebrated Eid Milad with the people of his constituency, where he participated in a cake-cutting ceremony and distributed food (langar) to the public.
Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation's integrity and advancing economic stability. He praised the efforts of the Punjab chief minister, who is working diligently to provide relief to people.
The minister also emphasised the government’s ongoing initiatives to ensure equal opportunities for development across all segments of society. He urged everyone to join hands in furthering the cause of economic self-reliance and the establishment of a welfare state.
In these blessed moments of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, Minister Mujtaba prayed for the success of these endeavours, asking for Allah's guidance and blessings on their collective efforts.
