Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur assures to resolve traffic issues in DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur Monday said that increasing traffic congestion in Dera Ismail Khan was aggravating problems for the residents and assured to resolve the issue through comprehensive planning.

He said the provincial government was constructing flyovers and underpasses in the city to ease the traffic load, adding that PTI has taken practical steps for the development of the backward southern districts, including Dera Ismail Khan.

Earlier, the Minister reviewed the ongoing work on Circular Road and directed the concerned authorities to complete the work as soon as possible. He said that with the increase in population in Dera city the difficulties in traffic flow have also aggravated. He said a plan for construction of flyovers at a cost of Rs 3 billion has been approved by the provincial government and preliminary work is underway.