Minister Faisal Amin Khan inaugurates preservation projects of Kafir Kot temples

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhkunkhwa Minister Faisal Amin Khan on Monday inaugurated the conservation and development work at on the oldest Kafir Kot Hindu Temple in D.I Khan.

The project is being executed by KP Directorate of Archaeology and Museums.

Kafir Kot consists of the ruins of 5 temples, and the ruins of a large fort protecting the site.

Kafir Kot is often referred to as "Northern Kafir Kot," with the "Southern Kafir Kot" located in the city of Bilot, 55 kilometres Norht of D. I khan .

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that KP government is making all out efforts and taking steps for the protection and promotion of cultural heritage of the province to attract local and foreign tourists and utilizing available resources to preserve and protect the archeological heritage of the province.

He said that purpose of conservation work was to preserve our heritage for coming generations.