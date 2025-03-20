Minister Fazl Condemns Anti-state Propaganda, Calls For National Unity
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Thursday strongly condemned 'malicious propaganda' against the state and its institutions, calling for national unity, vigilance among masses to defeat country's enemy.
The minister, while addressing a press conference emphasized that freedom of expression cannot be used as a shield to spread anti-national sentiments.
"We must all work together for the betterment of the country," he said, urging citizens to prioritize the country's interests above all else."
Dr. Chaudhry expressed concern over the activities of certain YouTubers and social media influencers who, he claimed, were actively working against the interests of Pakistan. "Some specific YouTubers were spreading venom against the country, poisoning the minds of our youth," he said.
He accused those individuals of becoming tools in the hands of 'short-sighted enemies' who were bent on destabilizing the nation.
The minister highlighted that social media platforms were being misused to propagate harmful narratives against the state and its institutions.
"These elements were engaged in propaganda that undermines the integrity of the country," he stated. He further alleged that such activities were part of a larger conspiracy to weaken the country.
Dr Chaudhary criticized the opposition for boycotting the meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security.
He said this decision of the opposition was contrary to the national interests.
He said the military leadership gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on the overall security situation in the country.
Dr. Chaudhry also aimed at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing them of engaging in politics of 'hatred and division.'
He claimed that the PTI had attempted to damage Pakistan-US relations for political gains. "Attacking the state for political purposes is causing harm to the country," he said, urging the opposition to cease its negative propaganda against the state.
The minister warned that the government would not tolerate any form of chaos or unrest. "The era of mischief and disorder will not be accepted anymore," he remarked.
He praised the military leadership for its successful operation in resolving the Jafar Express incident.
Dr Chaudhry commended the armed forces for their effective handling of the situation, stating, "The Pakistan Army has once again demonstrated its capability and commitment to safeguarding the nation."
The minister reaffirmed the commitment to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country.
He paid tributes to the sacrifices of security personnel in the war on terrorism.
Dr. Chaudhry also called for an end to the 'dirty mindsets' targeting military institutions.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Food Authority seizes 3,000 kg of adulterated spices6 minutes ago
-
DPO distributes welfare cheques worth Rs1.635 among Tank police personnel6 minutes ago
-
Nine held with contraband6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi calls for unified effort against violent extremism6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day: Exhibition showcases talented children's skills, abilities6 minutes ago
-
Minister Fazl condemns anti-state propaganda, calls for national unity6 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary visits various hospitals in Lodhran16 minutes ago
-
IFA shuts down restaurant, warns over 40 food outlets for violations16 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate violent incidents in DI Khan16 minutes ago
-
35 suspects held in Islamabad grand search operation16 minutes ago
-
3,500 cops to perform security duties in Rawalpindi on Ali Day26 minutes ago
-
NA deputy speaker adjourns house over absence of ministers26 minutes ago