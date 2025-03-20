Minister Fazl condemns anti-state propaganda, calls for national unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Thursday strongly condemned 'malicious propaganda' against the state and its institutions, calling for national unity, vigilance among masses to defeat country's enemy.

"We must all work together for the betterment of Pakistan," he said, urging citizens to prioritize the country's interests above all else."

The minister, while addressing a press conference emphasized that freedom of expression cannot be used as a shield to spread anti-national sentiments.

Dr. Chaudhry expressed concern over the activities of certain YouTubers and social media influencers who, he claimed, are actively working against the interests of Pakistan. "Some specific YouTubers are spreading venom against the country, poisoning the minds of our youth," he said.

He accused these individuals of becoming tools in the hands of 'short-sighted enemies' who are bent on destabilizing the nation.

The minister highlighted that social media platforms were being misused to propagate harmful narratives against the state and its institutions.

"These elements are engaged in propaganda that undermines the integrity of the country," he stated.

He further alleged that such activities were part of a larger conspiracy to weaken the country.

Dr. Chaudhry also criticized the opposition, particularly the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing them of engaging in politics of 'hatred and division.'

He claimed that the PTI had attempted to damage Pakistan-US relations for political gains. "Attacking the state for political purposes is causing harm to the country," he said, urging the opposition to cease its negative propaganda against the state.

The minister warned that the government would not tolerate any form of chaos or unrest. "The era of mischief and disorder will not be accepted anymore," he remarked.

The minister praised the military leadership for its successful operation in resolving the Jafar Express incident.

He commended the armed forces for their effective handling of the situation, stating, "The Pakistan Army has once again demonstrated its capability and commitment to safeguarding the nation."

Dr. Chaudhry also called for an end to the 'dirty mindsets' targeting military institutions.

He warned that 'enemy forces' are actively pursuing an anti-state agenda and urged the nation to remain vigilant against such threats.