Minister fears agriculture production badly affected in Sindh due to water shortage

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro on Wednesday said production of Kharif crops would be affected in Sindh due to acute shortage of water.

Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad press club, Jam Khan Shoro admitted that due to mismanagement of Irrigation officials tail end farmers were not receiving water from irrigation system.

He said Sindh was not being given water share as per the 1991 water accord which resulted in acute water shortage in the province and Kharif crops are being sown in August instead of May.

He expressed concern about low level of water in Kenjhar Lake, Chotiari Reservoir and other canals which could create more dangerous situation in the province.

The Kenjhar Lake is a major reservoir from where water is being provided to Karachi, Jam Khan said and feared that if water situation remains same, the Rabi season crops could not be sown as per time.

Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah has forcefully raised water case in Council of Common Interests (CCI) and a committee had been constituted with Attorney General as its member but it had sent this matter back to the council by terming it a political issue.

He said Chashma-Jehlum and Taunsa -Panjnad were flood canals but both canals were flowing normally for which Sindh had suffered a lot.

As per 1991 water treaty, Sindh should be given its required water share, he said and alleged that IRSA did not provide water for current Kharif crops as a result of which situation had deteriorated.

Minister said he had visited Guddu, Sukkur and Kotri barrages and personally monitored water situation which was not satisfactory.

He said Badin as a tail end area of the province, was one of the worst affected district of the province and growers are more concerned due to water scarcity.

Replying to a question regarding Sindh Government's "Kisan Card Program", Minister said he was not aware of such decision.

About water theft in Sindh, Jam Khan Shoro admitted that there was mismanagement in the department and action would be taken against officials involved in this heinous act.

Minister warned that protests would be staged if water share could not be provided to Sindh as per the accord.

The Special Assistant to CM Saghir Ahmed Qureshi, MPAs Jabbar Khan, Kamal Khan Chang, local party leader Pasha Qazi and others were present also on the occasion.