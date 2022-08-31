UrduPoint.com

Minister Fears Food Crises After Massive Floods Damage Crops In Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 09:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister of Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Wednesday expressed fear of food crises as massive destruction of 80 percent crops had damaged due to recent torrential rains and floods in whole province.

In an interview with a private news channel, minister said that the country may face food crisis as the majority of crops including cotton, dates and rice have been completely destroyed due to continuous rains and flood situation.

He said that such rains and floods have never occurred in Sindh, adding, Pakistan's economic recovery is facing new risks after the highest rainfall this year.

Rainfall so far this year is running at more than 780% above average levels, he mentioned.

Replying a query, he said that the overall infrastructure and road network have been severely damaged due to the monsoon rains, adding, an inquiry committee has been formed to assess the damages caused by the floods.

He also assured that local government would actively carry out relief work in the flood-affected areas till the rehabilitation of all victims.

