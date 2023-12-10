Minister felicitate PISM for becoming member of Int’l organization

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram extends congratulations to the nation and the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) for securing membership of the International Society of Internal Medicine.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he expressed pride in this significant honor, emphasizing the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine's status as the country's largest doctors' organization. Dr. Akram anticipates mutual benefits from this newfound international affiliation.