Open Menu

Minister Felicitate PISM For Becoming Member Of Int’l Organization

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Minister felicitate PISM for becoming member of Int’l organization

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram extends congratulations to the nation and the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) for securing membership of the International Society of Internal Medicine.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he expressed pride in this significant honor, emphasizing the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine's status as the country's largest doctors' organization. Dr. Akram anticipates mutual benefits from this newfound international affiliation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Sunday From

Recent Stories

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

13 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

21 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

22 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

22 hours ago
Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

22 hours ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

22 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

22 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

22 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

22 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan