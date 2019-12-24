Minister felicitates Christian community

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq Tuesday extended felicitations to the Christian community on the eve of their holy festival of Christmas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq Tuesday extended felicitations to the Christian community on the eve of their holy festival of Christmas

In a message issued here, he said the Christmas was an occasion of joy and happiness. He said that Hazrat Isa (AS) gave a message of love, harmony, tolerance and brotherhood to the human beings.

He mentioned that the Constitution of Pakistan also gives equal rights to the minority communities and the Punjab government was fulfilling its obligations towards the well being and prosperity of the community.

Muhammad Akhlaq said that all minority communities were actively taking part in national development and their role in health and education was especially praiseworthy.

The minorities enjoy complete protection and religious freedom in Pakistan and the government extends best wishes to the Christian community on the auspicious day of Christmas, concluded the minister.