Minister felicitates Christian community on Christmas celebrations

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Sardar Mohsin Khan Laghari on Wednesday congratulated the Christian community on the Christmas celebrations.

Talking to APP, he said that all minorities in Pakistan were enjoying equal rights.

He said that provision of equal rights to minorities was part of our faith.

Constitution of Pakistan also safeguard the rights of minorities, he added.

Mohsin said that the minority community was playing important role in progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that Inter-faith harmony was the need of the hour to tackle the challenges.

Expressing good wishes for the Christian community, he said that all Pakistanis would have to work together and harder for the progress and prosperity of the country.