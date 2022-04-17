Minister felicitates Christian Community on Easter celebrations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Gianchand Essarani on Sunday felicitated the Christian Community on Easter celebrations.

In a statement, the minister said the Christians in Pakistan were celebrating the day with religious fervour and complete freedom.

The minister said the Pakistan Peoples Party and its Sindh government had always promoted and supported rights of the minorities.

He added that the measures had been taken to provide protection and legislate laws in support of those communities.

He appealed the Christians to pray for peace and prosperity in Pakistan.