Minister Felicitates Journalist On Nomination As PHC Member

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has extended his congratulations to renowned journalist Salman Ghani on his nomination as a member of the Punjab Healthcare Commission.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the minister expressed confidence that the PHC would greatly benefit from the vast experience of a seasoned journalist like Salman Ghani.

He stated that Salman Ghani, as a senior journalist and analyst, is well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to the implementation of comprehensive reforms in the public health and healthcare sector. The minister added that Ghani’s inclusion in the commission will play a vital role in identifying and addressing flaws within both the public and private healthcare systems.

