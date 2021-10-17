Minister felicitates Muslim Ummah on eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forest, Environment and Wildlife, Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar has felicitated all the Muslim Ummah for observing Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) and paid rich tributes to the matchless services of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for entire humanity on his birth anniversary.

In a statement issued here Sunday, he said that "the Prophet (PBUH) had been sent as Rehmatul Lil Aalameen for the entire humanity and proved it from his actions during Makkah's bloodless conquest where he (PBUH) had given the message of peace, love, brotherhood and forgiveness for all creatures including non- Muslims and opponents.

"He said that in line with the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI leadership in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was being observing Ashra of Rehmatul Lil Alameen and all relevant departments have been directed to organize Naat and Qirats competitions and awards special prizes to the winners under an inclusive Milad's plan.