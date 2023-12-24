Open Menu

Minister Felicitates Nation On Jinnah Day

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Minister felicitates nation on Jinnah Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Information, Culture and Tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel

on Sunday extends warm congratulations to the nation on Jinnah Day, celebrating the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (25th December).

In commemorating the legacy of the founding father, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel acknowledges the significance of this day in Pakistan's history.

He emphasizes the values of unity, faith, and discipline advocated by Jinnah, which continue to guide the nation.

The caretaker minister urges citizens to reflect on the principles upheld by Quaid-e-Azam and work collectively towards

a prosperous and harmonious future.

He expresses confidence that by embracing Jinnah's vision, Pakistan can overcome challenges and achieve new milestones. Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel encourages citizens to engage in activities that promote national

unity and uphold the ideals of Jinnah. As the nation unites to celebrate Jinnah Day, he calls for a renewed commitment

to building a strong, inclusive, and progressive Pakistan through hard work.

