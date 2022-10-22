UrduPoint.com

Minister Felicitates Nation On Removal From FATF Grey List

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2022 | 12:21 AM

Minister felicitates nation on removal from FATF grey list

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday congratulated the nation on country's removal from Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list and said that the decision was proof of consistent efforts and sacrifices of the country against terrorism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday congratulated the nation on country's removal from Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list and said that the decision was proof of consistent efforts and sacrifices of the country against terrorism.

Addressing the annual dinner of Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) here, he said that the removal from the FATF grey list would cast positive impacts on Pakistan's economy, diplomacy and politics.

The law minister mentioned that the every Pakistani preferred his country in all circumstances, adding that collective efforts were needed to steer the country out of economic challenges. He said that strong economy was necessary to make Pakistan developed.

Azam Tarar said that reviving the country's economy should be the first priority of all segments of society as without a strong economy it's hard to achieve set targets.

The minister said that tax lawyers, advocates, tax practitioners had contributed significantly to increase government treasury and government was striving to facilitate them by introducing digitization in taxpayer system.

He said that lawyers should work for the enforcement of fundamental rights of the masses. He said that he would take up bill of rights on taxpayers on the recommendation of the PTBA.

He assured his full support to settle down lawyers' core issue related to taxpayer system and other highlighted in the ceremony and said that he would arrange a meeting of FBR chairman with PTBA delegation.

Later, PTBA office bearers awarded gold medal to Dr Ilyas Zafar Senior Economist & Political Analyst, Senior Lawyer and Advocate Supreme Court for his long term service.

The law minister also distributed souvenir to Malik Muhammad AkramJudicial Member, President Supreme Court Bar Association Ahsan Bhoon, PTBA President Rana Munir Hussain, Patron-in-Chief Abdul Qadar Memon, General Secretary Ch Qamaar uz Zaman and executive members of the association.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Lawyers Law Minister FBR Gold Financial Action Task Force All From Government

Recent Stories

Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counse ..

Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counselling campaign kicked off

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine Saying Russian Language Should Be Abolishe ..

Ukraine Saying Russian Language Should Be Abolished 'Unhelpful Rhetoric' - UN Sp ..

3 minutes ago
 US Eyeing Price Cap on Russia Oil Above $60 in Bid ..

US Eyeing Price Cap on Russia Oil Above $60 in Bid to Encourage Continued Output ..

3 minutes ago
 Ethiopians in US granted 'protected status' amid w ..

Ethiopians in US granted 'protected status' amid war

3 minutes ago
 France's Top Diplomat Says EU to Weigh Iran Sancti ..

France's Top Diplomat Says EU to Weigh Iran Sanctions Over Alleged Drone Supply ..

6 minutes ago
 Far-right Meloni named Italy's first woman prime m ..

Far-right Meloni named Italy's first woman prime minister

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.