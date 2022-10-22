Minister felicitates nation on removal from FATF grey list

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday congratulated the nation on country's removal from Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list and said that the decision was proof of consistent efforts and sacrifices of the country against terrorism

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday congratulated the nation on country's removal from Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list and said that the decision was proof of consistent efforts and sacrifices of the country against terrorism.

Addressing the annual dinner of Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) here, he said that the removal from the FATF grey list would cast positive impacts on Pakistan's economy, diplomacy and politics.

The law minister mentioned that the every Pakistani preferred his country in all circumstances, adding that collective efforts were needed to steer the country out of economic challenges. He said that strong economy was necessary to make Pakistan developed.

Azam Tarar said that reviving the country's economy should be the first priority of all segments of society as without a strong economy it's hard to achieve set targets.

The minister said that tax lawyers, advocates, tax practitioners had contributed significantly to increase government treasury and government was striving to facilitate them by introducing digitization in taxpayer system.

He said that lawyers should work for the enforcement of fundamental rights of the masses. He said that he would take up bill of rights on taxpayers on the recommendation of the PTBA.

He assured his full support to settle down lawyers' core issue related to taxpayer system and other highlighted in the ceremony and said that he would arrange a meeting of FBR chairman with PTBA delegation.

Later, PTBA office bearers awarded gold medal to Dr Ilyas Zafar Senior Economist & Political Analyst, Senior Lawyer and Advocate Supreme Court for his long term service.

The law minister also distributed souvenir to Malik Muhammad AkramJudicial Member, President Supreme Court Bar Association Ahsan Bhoon, PTBA President Rana Munir Hussain, Patron-in-Chief Abdul Qadar Memon, General Secretary Ch Qamaar uz Zaman and executive members of the association.