Minister felicitates new LPC body

Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun has felicitated the newly elected office-bearers of Lahore Press Club and hoped that they would come up to the expectations of the media community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Higher education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun has felicitated the newly elected office-bearers of Lahore Press Club and hoped that they would come up to the expectations of the media community.

In a message, the minister congratulated newly elected LPC President Azam Chaudhry, Senior Vice President Salman Qureshi, Secretary Abdul Majeed Sajid and other members and said that they would play an active role in solving the problems of the journalist community.