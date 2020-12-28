Minister felicitates newly elected officer bearers of LPC

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Monday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club (LPC) President Arshad Ansari, Secretary Zahid Chaudhry, Javed Farooqi, Salman Qureshi, Khawaja Naseer and Zahid Sherwani.

He said in a statement that he hoped that the newly elected administration of LPC would solve the problems of the journalist community in an efficient manner.

He said the PTI government believed in cordial relations with journalists and the Punjab government would continue to serve the people in a better way with the cooperation of media.