Minister felicitates newly sworn-in tehsil Nazim Nawagai

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Anwar Zeb Khan on Thursday congratulated newly sworn-in tehsil Nazim Nawagai and hoped that the elected representatives would do their best for the development of the area.

He expressed these views during oath taking ceremony held here at Civil Colony, Khar where Additional Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Zohaib Hayat administered oath to the elected representatives of local government including tehsil Nazim Nawagai, Dr Khalilur Rehman.

The ceremony besides others was attended by the Election Commissioner, the District Police Officer and Returning Officers concerned and elected representatives.

Anwar Zeb during his address said that people have extended their confidence over the elected representatives and now it was their responsibility to serve the masses.

He said that PTI believes in the devolution of powers to grass-root level in real sense, saying the local governments established under the new local government law would empower the masses and most of their problems would be resolved at local level.