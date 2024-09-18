Open Menu

Minister Felicitates On Excellent Eid Milad Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Punjab food Minister Bilal Yasin congratulated the Lahore district administration for making excellent arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi, saying that all processions and gatherings concluded peacefully.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that the security and other arrangements in Lahore division were excellent, thanks to Punjab chief minister's directives. The strategy of the Commissioner of Lahore Division, DCs, DIG Operations Lahore, and other DPOs is commendable.

Over 8,000 police personnel, along with civil defense officials, performed their duties diligently.

Punjab Food Authority's dairy safety teams checked the quality of 668,800 liters of milk, and 1,000 liters of substandard and adulterated milk were confiscated on the spot.

Bilal Yasin thanked the members of the Ittehad-e-Ummat Committee, saying that they fully supported the district administration in their respective areas, which is praiseworthy.

The minister acknowledged the cooperation of all stakeholders in maintaining peace and order during the celebrations.

