Minister finalizes arrangements for second 3-day National Off-road Jeep Rally in DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Tuesday chaired a meeting of district administration, Tourism and Local Government department and finalized arrangements for second 3-day National Off Road Jeep Rally 2022 scheduled for March 4 in Dera Ismail Khan.

Men and women jeep racers from all over the country besides some foreign sports persons are expected to participate in the championship.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has directed the district administration of Dera Ismail Khan to make all necessary arrangements for this purpose in addition to streamlining the departments of tourism, local government and rural development.

The meeting took stock of all the arrangements including fixing of the routes of the rally and security measures wherein necessary decisions were made accordingly.

The Minister directed all the concerned authorities to use their energies to make this championship rally a success in all respects.

He also directed the Local Government Department to make special arrangements for cleanliness and hygiene and potable water during the rally.

On the occasion, experts and organizers thanked Provincial Minister Faisal Amin Gandapur for honoring Dera Ismail Khan for hosting this national level off-road challenge rally and acknowledged that the Amin brothers have contributed to the development of the city in all fields including sports and culture whereas everything is added to happiness of its people, they recalled.

Earlier, they said, people here used to watch this off-road challenge only on tv screens and YouTube channels, but now the Derajaat dwellers are watching this national jeep rally for the second time in their own city for which this family deserves all the praise, they opined.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Arif Awan, Assistant Commissioner Nawab Sameer Leghari, representatives of Tourism Department, Local Government, Police and other concerned agencies besides Off Road Challenge experts whereas all arrangements were carefully observed and finalized the schedule of the rally.