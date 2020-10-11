Minister flays misbehaviour with PML-N MPA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Sunday visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Jalil Sharaqpuri and condemned the misbehaviour of the PML-N parliamentarians with him.

According to official sources here, the minister said that stopping Jalil Sharaqpuri from going to the Punjab Assembly by the PML-N members was condemnable.

He said, "The Punjab Assembly speaker should take action against the members of the provincial assembly who misbehaved with Jalil Sharaqpuri." Mian Mehmmood-ur-Rasheed said that such incidents were symbol of disappointment and mental defeat of the PML-N.

He said that any member of the assembly could meet Punjab Chief Minister, adding that the PML-N members should learn the ways how to act as the opposition.

He said that a large of number of PML-N MPAs and party members were against the narrative of Nawaz Sharif.

Mian Mehmmood-ur-Rasheed said that the PML-N was facing cases due to its corruption, adding that they had invented new ways of corruption.

The PML-N would have to give answer about the corruption they committed, no matter how many rallies or public gatherings they hold, he added.