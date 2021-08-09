Minister food directs for availability of quality flour

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Food Atif Khan Monday directed the Food Safety Authority officials to start laboratory tests by taking samples from flour mills to ensure availability of quality and safe flour to people in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Food Atif Khan Monday directed the Food Safety Authority officials to start laboratory tests by taking samples from flour mills to ensure availability of quality and safe flour to people in the province.

The provincial minister said that the food department should expedite the inspection process to ensure the quality of flour in flour mills.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority office on Monday. Director General Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan and Director Food Department also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, DG Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan also apprised the provincial minister about the progress made in setting up mobile labs.

The DG Food Safety Authority said the establishment of a mobile lab would help food-related businesses be better monitored. The Food Minister was also apprised of the progress made so far on e-licensing.

The Food Minister Atif Khan directed the concern authorities to start e-licensing in practice as soon as possible.