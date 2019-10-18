Minister Food meets MD SNGPL to discuss gas load shedding problem of Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry called on Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Aamir Tufail at his office to discuss gas related issues of Bahawalpur

Minister told MD SNGPL that Bahawalpur was facing the problem of gas load shedding where gas is supplied for 8 hours in three intervals.

He said that with winter approaching, the gas load-shedding will create further problems for gas consumers of Bahawalpur.

MD SNGPL ensured that the load shedding timings will be mitigated and gas supply will be improved during winters.