UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Food Meets MD SNGPL To Discuss Gas Load Shedding Problem Of Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 07:03 PM

Minister Food meets MD SNGPL to discuss gas load shedding problem of Bahawalpur

Provincial Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry called on Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Aamir Tufail at his office to discuss gas related issues of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry called on Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Aamir Tufail at his office to discuss gas related issues of Bahawalpur.

Minister told MD SNGPL that Bahawalpur was facing the problem of gas load shedding where gas is supplied for 8 hours in three intervals.

He said that with winter approaching, the gas load-shedding will create further problems for gas consumers of Bahawalpur.

MD SNGPL ensured that the load shedding timings will be mitigated and gas supply will be improved during winters.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Winters Bahawalpur Gas Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

Southern Punjab maintain unbeaten record, Khyber P ..

21 minutes ago

Waqar Younis to hold bowlers camp in Lahore over w ..

37 minutes ago

DLC directs to submit replies to under proceeding ..

2 minutes ago

AJK President appeals to UK to reject India's occu ..

3 minutes ago

European Medicines Agency Says First Ebola Vaccine ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Scientist Says ISS Crew Can Quickly Return ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.