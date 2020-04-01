UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Food Visits Civil Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 04:40 PM

Minister food visits Civil Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for food Sami Ullah Chaudry visited Civil Hospital here on Wednesday and was briefed by Medical Superintendent Dr Rana Muhammad Yousuf about the measures taken against coronavirus and arrangements at the hospital for coronavirus patients.

He told that the hospital was dedicated to coronavirus patients and medical and paramedical staff of the hospital was ready to deal with coronavirus patients with zeal and enthusiasm.

He told that at the moment only one patient of coronavirus was admitted in the hospital who was recovering rapidly.

The minister said doctors and staff of the hospital had been provided all the necessary equipment and medical kits, adding the nation was indebted to doctors and paramedics who were serving in this hard time.

Related Topics

All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality withdraws 6 non-compliant hand ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘Price Monitor’ to trac ..

10 minutes ago

Figo, Anelka and Roberto Carlos back Dubai Sports ..

26 minutes ago

Sindh govt reserves five graveyards for burial of ..

36 minutes ago

People with autism are part of our communities, sa ..

40 minutes ago

MBRSC releases image showing decline of NO2 in GCC

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.