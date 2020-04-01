Minister food visits Civil Hospital

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for food Sami Ullah Chaudry visited Civil Hospital here on Wednesday and was briefed by Medical Superintendent Dr Rana Muhammad Yousuf about the measures taken against coronavirus and arrangements at the hospital for coronavirus patients.

He told that the hospital was dedicated to coronavirus patients and medical and paramedical staff of the hospital was ready to deal with coronavirus patients with zeal and enthusiasm.

He told that at the moment only one patient of coronavirus was admitted in the hospital who was recovering rapidly.

The minister said doctors and staff of the hospital had been provided all the necessary equipment and medical kits, adding the nation was indebted to doctors and paramedics who were serving in this hard time.