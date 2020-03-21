Minister Food visits quarantine centers at Islamia University

Punjab Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry visited quarantine centers set up at the hostels of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur here Saturday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry visited quarantine centers set up at the hostels of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur here Saturday.

He was accompanied by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry.

The minister was briefed that arrangements for keeping 1500 persons in quarantine have been made at 8 hostels of the university.

All the necessary items have been provided to the center. Besides, essential commodities worth Rs 10,000 will be provided to the families of people kept in quarantine.

The commissioner told that no case of coronavirus was reported in Bahawalpur so far.