Minister food visits residence of martyr Lance Naik Muhammad Azhar

(@imziishan)

Provincial Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry on Friday visited the residence of martyred Lance Naik Muhammad Azhar on Defence Day in Ahmadpur East, some 50 kilometres from here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry on Friday visited the residence of martyred Lance Naik Muhammad Azhar on Defence Day in Ahmadpur East, some 50 kilometres from here.

He met with the family members and paid tribute to the martyr. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Pakistan's Armed forces have sacrificed their lives for defending the country and today, the nation is proud of their martyrs.