Minister For Accomplishing Development Work At Nishtar-II Soon

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Minister for accomplishing development work at Nishtar-II soon

Interim Provincial Minister for Auqaf, HUD& PHED Azfar Ali Nasir paid a visit to the Nishtar-II project to review its pace of work

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Interim Provincial Minister for Auqaf, HUD& PHED Azfar Ali Nasir paid a visit to the Nishtar-II project to review its pace of work.

He ordered to accomplish the development project as soon as possible.

He inspected OPD, pharmacy, X-ray and ultrasound rooms pathology lab besides doctors' clinics.

Project Director IDAP, Adnan Rahmat briefed the minister about the project in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Azfar said that Punjab govt attached great importance to extending the best healthcare facilities to the masses adding that Nishtar-II is a mega project for not only South Punjab but its adjoining areas of other provinces.

NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, ADC, Malik Sami, Director Development, Robina Kausar and other officials were accompanying the minister.

Earlier, he visited Multan Development Authority (MDA) .

The minister went to one window operations, one window commercial centre and other offices and checked the record too.

He ordered to improve cleanliness of washrooms.

DG MDA, Zahid Ikram and ADC, Malik Sami were also present.

