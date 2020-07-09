UrduPoint.com
Minister For Acquiring New Technology To Enhance Cotton Yield

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial on Thursday said that acquiring new technology was highly important for boosting cotton yield.

Talking to media during a meeting of stakeholders with regard to latest technology of cotton seed at Agriculture House here, he said that revival of cotton crop was a big challenge and collective efforts were required in this regard by all stakeholders.

He said the government would take all possible measures to acquire technology for enhancing cotton production.

Nauman Langrial said, "Extraordinary results are being obtained from the research of our scientists on cotton.

" He said that reforms would be introduced in Punjab Seed Council after holding consultation with all stakeholders, adding that reforms would enable the council to work more efficiently.

He also paid tribute to the services of scientists of Punjab University Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology who developed genes which were helping in inventing new cotton varieties.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed said that use of seed with new genetic characteristics would help in reducing the attack of insects on cotton crop besides increasing per acre yield and reducing cost of production.

