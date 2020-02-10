Minister for action against irregularities, maladministration in cooperative societies

Sindh Minister for Cooperative Department Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo Monday asked the officers concerned to file references against irregularities and maladministration in cooperative societies to NAB, Anti-corruption and FIA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Cooperative Department Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo Monday asked the officers concerned to file references against irregularities and maladministration in cooperative societies to NAB, Anti-corruption and FIA.

Presiding over a review meeting at his office, the provincial minister directed the officers to cooperate with investigative agencies so that the people get justice on time, according to a handout.

He also directed to lodge FIRs against those who were found involved in financial embezzlements and also take action against staff if they were involved in corruption and complete internal inquiries at the earliest.

Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo added, `Department should keep an eye on un-authorized cooperative societies and do not sit as a silent spectator'.

He asked to establish a complaint centre and keep proper record of the complaints and dispose them timely.

He ordered to develop a software to maintain proper data of the societies and ensure regular audit of the cooperative housing societies.

He warned that he would not tolerate any lethargic attitude and no one would be spared if found involved in malpractices.

The minister said that proper action should be taken against the land grabbers in cooperative societies and assistance of law enforcement agencies shall be sought if needed.

Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo asked the officers to take action against those cooperative societies in which elections were not held regularly.

Secretary Cooperative Department Akhtar Inayat Burghari, RegistrarCooperative Department Sohail Baloch and other officers attended the meeting.