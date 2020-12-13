UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Action Against Officials Failed To Meet Wheat Sowing Targets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Minister for action against officials failed to meet wheat sowing targets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jehanian warned of departmental action against the officers who failed to achieve wheat sowing targets in their respective districts.

He was chairing a meeting in Lodhran to inspect performance of officers of Agriculture Department. The provincial minister expressed annoyance over poor performance of Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension). He directed officers to ensure practical steps to meet wheat sowing targets. He also called for efficient use irrigation water.

He stressed upon officials to motivate public about high value crops. The production and promotion of high value crops will not only help increase income of farmers but it will also generate foreign exchange by exports. He directed officials to take strict action against sellers of substandard pesticides and fertilizers. Under PM's agriculture emergency programme, steps are underway to ensure per acre yield. On this occasion, Director Agriculture Shehzad Sabir and some other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Poor Water Agriculture Lodhran Wheat

Recent Stories

UAE signs mutual visa waiver agreement with Thaila ..

15 minutes ago

Emirates to operate one-off A380 to Bahrain for 49 ..

30 minutes ago

DEWA wins Gold at Dubai Human Development Award 20 ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Afghan Ambassador discuss expa ..

2 hours ago

UAE top destination for global experts in rain enh ..

2 hours ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses boosting local product ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.