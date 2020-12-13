Minister for action against officials failed to meet wheat sowing targets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jehanian warned of departmental action against the officers who failed to achieve wheat sowing targets in their respective districts.

He was chairing a meeting in Lodhran to inspect performance of officers of Agriculture Department. The provincial minister expressed annoyance over poor performance of Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension). He directed officers to ensure practical steps to meet wheat sowing targets. He also called for efficient use irrigation water.

He stressed upon officials to motivate public about high value crops. The production and promotion of high value crops will not only help increase income of farmers but it will also generate foreign exchange by exports. He directed officials to take strict action against sellers of substandard pesticides and fertilizers. Under PM's agriculture emergency programme, steps are underway to ensure per acre yield. On this occasion, Director Agriculture Shehzad Sabir and some other officers were also present.