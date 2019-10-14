Minister for addressing businessmen problems on priority basis

(@imziishan)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) ::Sindh Minister for Labour and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said the business community problems should be resolved on priority basis.

Addressing an event organised by Sukkur Builders Association on Monday, he said measures have been taken by the provincial government to address power load-shedding and other issues and the results of such steps would be visible in coming months.

He said that Chamber of Commerce and Industries and the Sindh government were jointly working for the improvement of the economy.

The minister informed that the Chief Minister Sindh has already initiated various measures for the development of infrastructure and enhancement of trade and investment in the province.

He said the Sindh government would fully support the business community and would provide them level-playing field provided they play their due role for promoting exports.

President of Sukkur Chamber and Commerce Industry said that the business community has a great hope that the Sindh government would bring further stability which would lead to economic activities and improvement of investment climate in the province.

He assured business community's full cooperation and support to the government to address the pressing challenges.