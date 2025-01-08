Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani meets Saudi official

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani met Amir Khawas, the Chief Executive Officer of the former Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Hafir Albatin Province, Prince Mansour Bin Mohammed Al Saud, at the Punjab Assembly here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani met Amir Khawas, the Chief Executive Officer of the former Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Hafir Albatin Province, Prince Mansour Bin Mohammed Al Saud, at the Punjab Assembly here on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest and strengthening bilateral relations.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, stated that Pakistan highly values its friendship with Saudi Arabia, a country that has always supported Pakistan during difficult times. The Minister praised Saudi Arabia's cooperation in various sectors of Punjab.

He highlighted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is focused on developing the agricultural sector, taking comprehensive measures to achieve this goal.

He further stated that the "Transforming Punjab Agriculture Program," worth PKR 400 billion, is being implemented, and interest-free loans amounting to PKR 150 billion are being provided to farmers this year through the Kissan Card.

The Minister emphasized that mechanization is a long-term solution to the issue of smog, and the government has taken timely measures to control it. This year, 5,000 super seeders are being provided to farmers at a 60/40 subsidy. The Punjab government is also about to launch a modern agricultural machinery rental services program, making all equipment available to farmers at subsidized rates.

The Minister further announced the establishment of Agri Malls in every district of Punjab, where farmers will be able to purchase quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides at subsidized rates, along with renting or buying agricultural machinery.

Additionally, under the Green Tractor Scheme, the Punjab government is providing 9,500 tractors with a subsidy of PKR 1 million per tractor. Measures are also being taken to convert farmers' electric tube wells to solar energy, he added.

The Minister reaffirmed the Punjab government's commitment to developing the livestock sector, mentioning initiatives such as the Livestock Card for farmers and the distribution of calves among widowed and divorced women in 12 districts of South Punjab.