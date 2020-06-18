UrduPoint.com
Minister For Agriculture Haji Janbaz Khan Passed Away Due To COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture and PML-N leader, Haji Janbaz Khan on Thursday passed away due to coronavirus at a hospital in Gilgit.

The 62-year-old politician was suffering from heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes, the local doctors said.

Janbaz Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has been defeated independent candidate Abdul Aziz in 2015 elections with a margin of 218 votes.

He was elected a member of GB Assembly/Council five times. He became minister and advisor many times and held portfolios of forestry, food, agriculture and livestock. He also served as opposition leader of the Assembly.

He has left behind two widows, five sons and four daughters.

