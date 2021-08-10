Minister for arrangements to maintain peace in Muharram

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister on Transport Jehanzaib Khan Khichi urged district administration to ensure comprehensive arrangements for maintaining peace during the Muharram-Ul-Haram.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for Muharram here on Monday, Jehanzaid Khan Khichi said that all possible resources were being utilized by the government to maintain peace during Muharram.

He urged officers of all concerned departments to make comprehensive arrangements to prevent any mishap.

He said there must be best security and cleanliness arrangements adding that coronavirus standard operating procedures (SoPs) should be followed strictly.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Mubeen Elahi said that all arrangements have been finalized regarding Muharram as roads of mourning procession routes have been repaired.

He said officials from all concerned departments including rescue 1122, health, civil defence, police and others would perform duty in alert position. He added that all mourning processions would be monitored through CCTV cameras while a control room has been set up at DC complex for this purpose.

The DC maintained that electric wires, poles, sewerage and others issues at mourning procession routes have been resolved while encroachments have also been removed during a special operation.

District Police Officer Ameer Abdullah Niazi said tight security arrangements would be made during Muharram in order to prevent any untoward incident. Muharram code of conduct would be implemented strictly, he added.